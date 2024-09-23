Next Thursday in 11 Italian ports will be held the
presentation of the book "Women on the bridge.
Thirty years of history and stories of the professionals of the sea",
published by Mursia, which tells the other half of the sea, the
of women working in shipping, trading and
of logistics. It was written by the members of Wista Italy, the
Italian section of Women International Shipping and Trading
Association, which this year celebrates thirty years of activity
of the association founded in Genoa in 1994.
Through the testimonies of the nine presidents of Wista Italy
that have followed one another in three decades, the book crosses the efforts and
the commitment to make room for itself in a sector that still weighs heavily today
prejudices, first of all that those of the sea "not
are jobs for women" because they were traditionally
related to physical strength. In the second part of the volume, on the other hand,
the voices of the members to be heard. They are women who occupy positions
top management: shipowners, entrepreneurs, managers, captains and officers
who tell their stories with a goal, to inspire other women to take
the sea route which offers job opportunities on board, in ports,
in logistics, in the armed forces. The third and final part is
dedicated to the numbers of the gender gap with a contribution by Greta
Tellarini, professor of maritime law and one of the president of
WISTA Italy, Costanza Musso.
It is, Costanza Musso anticipated, "a book
choral that finally gives voice to Italian professionals
of the sea, their careers and their professional and
wants to shed light on a problem: in the maritime world we are very
far from gender equality. For the good of all the
we must take charge of it. In the maritime sector - has
highlighted Musso - we are still a long way from achieving
gender equality: seafarers as women worldwide
they are only 2% out of about two million employees; women who
work on the ground are instead 29%. In Italy the situation is not
the proportion of women working in ports and
ground services is 6.7%, the percentage of women is better
engaged in the Port System Authorities, 46%. Too bad
that since 1994, the year of the port reform, out of a hundred
presidents we have had only two women at the top of the Authorities.
On the other hand, the data of Italian women embarked as
commanders or officers, even if thanks to the data provided
from the Mercantile Academy we know that in the three-year period 2020-2023 the
officer cadets were 12%. But how many of them have since taken the
Via del Mare?".
On Thursday the book will also be presented at
Monaco at the "Monaco Yacht Show" where numerous members of
Wista Italy are meeting to participate in this important fair.