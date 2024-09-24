Alsea and Spediporto, Italian exports could further grow by improving accessibility to European markets

«Our exports could certainly be much greater
if our goods did not encounter obstacles and additional burdens for
overcome the barrier of the Alps". He emphasized this today
Andrea Cappa, secretary general of Alsea, the Lombard Association
Freight forwarders and hauliers, urging, together
to the association of Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto, to keep
high attention on the issue of accessibility
of Italy to European markets.
Alsea highlighted that Italy recently celebrated the
overtaking Japan among the main exporting countries
reaching fourth place in the world rankings,
testimony to the ability of Italian companies to be
competitive on international markets, and that the value of exports
represents about 30% of the value of the national GDP, of which
65% of which is the result of exports to European countries.
Translated into numbers, over 400 billion euros of domestic product
gross Italian income is generated by exports to partners
European.
With regard to access to European markets, Cappa
'Switzerland has adopted a policy aimed at
road-rail modal shift that is bearing fruit since today
about 80% of Italian traffic flows pass through the
Swiss territory by rail. Diametrically opposed data - he
observed - we record them with Austria where about 75% of the
traffic passes on the highways. The result is that Austria
introduced a number of restrictions on heavy traffic to and from
Italy, from the ban on night transit to the quota of
number of vehicles that can pass per hour, so much so that our
government in recent months has filed an appeal with the Court of
European Justice for violation of EU law, where
enshrines the principle of the free movement of goods in the
EU. Despite this, those who want to cross Austria encounter
considerable inconvenience and an increase in costs. Crossing Switzerland
generates less inconvenience but the costs remain extremely high. The
situation towards France, with traffic almost exclusively via
generates problems related to the maintenance of the
existing infrastructure".
The secretary general of Alsea specified that the issue of
maintenance affects all the passes with continuous interruptions and
Traffic restrictions that penalize Italian goods: "Only
in recent weeks - Cappa pointed out - there are works in the tunnel
of the Frejus, as well as limitations in the tunnel
while Austria has announced for next year
traffic restrictions on the Lueg bridge along the motorway
of the Brenner". Cappa said that to overcome these
difficulties "it is necessary to urgently carry out the works that
Europe has planned: from the Brenner railway tunnel to the
Turin-Lyon, from the Gotthard motorway to the Chiasso-Seregno to
get to the Terzo Valico and the related works, without forgetting
all those works to modernize the national railway network to
allow the transit of railway wagons according to the standards
European Championships".
Suffering from market accessibility problems
Ligurian ports are also European. The general manager of
Spediporto, Giampaolo Botta, underlined that "the ports of call
of our region are efficient and profitable for the coffers
of the State. Out of 20 and a half billion euros raised with rights
VAT from Italian ports - he explained - six and a half come from
Genoa and Savona; if we add to them those collected from La Spezia
we reach almost half of the total revenue for
the treasury. It is in everyone's interest, therefore, as they point out
these numbers, ensure maximum accessibility to them and
The issue of infrastructure, in this sense, is central to
guarantee and support the economic development of the region.
Spediporto - Botta recalled - has been engaged for years in
actions underlining the importance of strong integration of the
Liguria with central Europe, and thanks to the strengthening of the
railway lines, both through digital IT systems and
allow operators to be integrated in the best possible way".