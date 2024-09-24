The Swiss Council of States adopts two motions to speed up the transfer of traffic from road to rail

Today, the Swiss Council of States adopted two motions
parliamentarians who aim to speed up the transfer
of freight traffic from road to rail. The first
proposal, which was approved by the Upper House of
Swiss Parliament with 27 votes in favour and 14 against, calls for
create a four-meter corridor on the railway line
of the left bank of the Rhine, in France. It is - he explained
Thierry Burkart of the Radical Liberals party - "of the only
a viable option if we want to prevent the policy of
traffic transfer to the ground or even take a step
back, and this is because the works on large construction sites
opened in Germany will continue until after 2045".
Skepticism about the opportunity to invest funds abroad
considering it more appropriate to act within Switzerland is
was expressed by Stefan Engler (Centre Alliance) in
representation of the minority in the Commission.
The second parliamentary motion, approved with 33 votes against
seven, provides for the creation of buffer tracks, with the aim of
build 15-20 tracks to the north and 6-10 tracks to the south to be used for
To park freight trains in the event of disruptions. The aim is
to avoid cancellations of services as is currently the case:
10-15% of freight trains are in fact cancelled and it is a
a growing figure. A minority called for the rejection of the act
parliamentarian claiming that work is already underway.
A third motion, rejected with 31 votes compared to ten,
asked not to allocate part of the funds to medium distances
planned for long distances, as hoped for by the
traffic transfer report. For the majority, given the
state of federal finances, the desired strengthening of the
unaccompanied combined traffic over short distances should
without affecting expenditure. These expenses must therefore be
compensated on the funds for long distances, the reduction of which by 15
million francs will not have any significant effect
transfer of traffic to road transport.