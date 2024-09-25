In the second quarter of this year, cargo traffic in French ports increased by +0.7%

After the marked increase of +7.1% in freight traffic
recorded in the first quarter of this year following four
quarterly periods of decline, in the second quarter of 2024 the
growth in cargo volumes handled by French ports
considerably attenuated, amounting to 71.95 million
tons, with an increase of +0.7% over the April-June period of 2015.
2023, of which 46.81 million tons on landing (-1.1%) and 25.14 million tons
million tons at loading (+4.1%).
Traffic growth was limited by the downturn
in liquid bulk volumes that in the second quarter of
this year they stood at a total of 31.34 million
tons (-4.6%). Dry bulk cargo, on the other hand, increased by
+4.7% rising to 12.25 million tons and growing are
miscellaneous goods were also found with 28.37 million tons
(+5.3%), of which 12.59 million tonnes of containerised goods
(+13.4%) carried out with a container handling of
1.33 million TEUs (+8.1%) and 14.68 million tonnes of
rolling stock (+0.1%).
Today, the French Ministry of Ecological Transition and Ecological Transition
cohesion of the territory announced that in the second quarter of
this year the Haropa port system, consisting of the ports of Le
Havre, Rouen and Paris, handled 20.04 million tons
(+3.8%), of which 9.04 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo
(-7.8%), 3.08 million tons of dry bulk (+2.8%), 7.59
million tons of contanerized loads (+23.8%), 199 thousand
tons of ro-ro cargo (+7.6%) and 133 thousand tons of other
miscellaneous goods (-33.4%).
The second largest port in terms of traffic volume, Marseille, has
closed the second quarter of 2024 with a total of 18.17 million
of tons, down -5.4%
(
of 29
July 2024). Followed by the ports of Dunkirk with 11.99 million
of tonnes (+13.7%), of Calais with 10.31 million tonnes
(-2.4%), Nantes-Saint Nazaire with 6.96 million tons
(+0.7%), La Rochelle with 2.21 million tonnes (-0.2%) and
Bordeaux with 1.62 million tons (+2.4%).