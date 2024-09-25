In the first eight months of 2024, the Port of Barcelona handled 2,660,122 containers (+22.1%)

In the first eight months of 2024, freight traffic in the port
of Barcelona was 47.7 million tonnes, with a
increase of +11.4% over the same period of last year.
In the container sector alone, traffic was equal to
2,660,122 TEUs (+22.1%). The Port Authority of the port
announced today that containers full of import and
grew by +4.0% and +5.2% respectively,
while full containers in transit have significantly increased
of +41.3%, a substantial increase that the port authority has attributed
to the strength of the productive fabric of the hinterland of Barcelona but
also to the reorganization of containerized maritime services
due to the Red Sea crisis.
Liquid bulk traffic, with 9.4 million
tons, increased by +11.0%, while the
of dry bulk cargo, with 3.0 million tonnes, suffered a
decrease of -10.7%. In the automotive segment, traffic is
467,590 cars (-12.0%).
In the period January-August of this year, the traffic of
ferry passengers in the Catalan port was 1.3
million people (+0.8%), while cruise passengers were 2.3
million (+4.9%).