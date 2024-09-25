Rixi: the allocation of funds from the ETS to the increase in resources for the Sea Modal Shift incentive has been confirmed

The government is committed to incentive measures to
intermodality and road transport. This was announced in
a note from the MP and Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and
Transport, Edoardo Rixi, specifying that, "among the solutions
concrete, we can confirm the destination of the funds from the ETS
to increase resources for the Sea Modal Shift incentive, seeking
to also recover the funds allocated for 2022 not used to
because of the limits imposed by European standards".
"It is sacrosanct - added Rixi referring to the
strike from 30 September to 4 October proclaimed by the
Sicilian Transporters Committee - recognize the
hauliers, but it is equally
It is important that the right of citizens not to
suffer disruptions in logistics flows, vital for the economy
local and national".