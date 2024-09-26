PowerCell Group has acquired an order for marine fuel cell systems in Italy

Sweden's PowerCell Group has announced that it has signed with
a leading Italian OEM manufacturer an order for high-pressure cell systems
marine fuel which is one of the most
and has a total value of 165
million Swedish kronor (€15 million). The order, which consists of
of three parts, is related to 56 units that will be
installed largely on cruise ships and whose delivery
will begin in the middle of next year and end at the
end of 2025.
The fuel cell systems ordered will provide auxiliary power to the
internal electrical systems of the ships for a total of over 6.3
megawatt. The Swedish company has also announced that it will be
built a 3.2 MW power plant to
on-board testing and a 3.2 MW plant to provide
additional power to the ship.