Sea-Intelligence analyses the impact of the EU ETS on shipping alliances

Which of the shipping consortia active in the services segment
will achieve greater savings in the
carbon tax payments under
EU ETS, the EU's emissions trading system
European Union, which since the beginning of this year has been extended to the
Shipping? According to the Danish consulting firm
Sea-Intelligence, it will be the MSC which, if it is currently
consortium with the Danish Maersk Line to which it is linked by an agreement
of vessel sharing called 2M, will no longer be
from the beginning of next year
(
of 25
January
2023). However, as MSC is the world's leading carrier
capacity of the container fleet and having already
made less binding cooperation agreements with other companies,
from next year MSC - noted Sea-Intelligence - will continue
to play a primary role on the world market being large
as much as a shipowners' alliance.
If initially shipping companies with ships of at least
5,000 gross tonnage calling at EU ports,
which are called upon to purchase allowances to offset emissions
(European Union Allowances equivalent to one tonne of C02
to be returned to Member States, by 2024 will be
required to surrender allowances equal to 40% of the emissions produced by the
vessels operating with the Union, the following year the quota
it will rise to 70% and reach 100% in 2026. Such
refund will be reduced by 50% in the case of ship voyages
between a port in the European Economic Area and a non-European port,
unless the extra-EU transhipment port is located less than
300 nautical miles from a Union port.
To assess the impact of the EU ETS on shipping alliances,
noting that to obtain maximum savings a ship must
A stopover in the non-EU port closest to the first or last port
of stopovers in the EU, Sea-Intelligence explained that it had calculated the
savings on ETS by taking into account trips made
around Africa on the Singapore-Algeciras route and modified for
include the shortest route between an EU port and a non-EU port,
thus paying only 50% of emissions from this port
non-European to that of Algeciras compared to the 50% payment
for a ship travelling directly from Singapore
to Algeciras by taking a much longer route.
According to Sea-Intelligence, the network of
scheduled services of the MSC would make it possible to reduce the distance
notified between Asia and Europe at almost half, while the
Gemini Cooperation and Premier Alliance alliances, the first established
by the companies Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk and the second by HMM, ONE and Yang
Ming, would be on the same competitive level. Ocean instead
Alliance, which is formed by the companies CMA CGM, Evergreen,
COSCO and OOCL, would benefit from a very marginal reduction of 7%.
Sea-Intelligence specified that, however, Ocean Alliance did not
the configuration of its service network has yet been announced
for 2025 which, according to the Danish company, should take
possible reduction of exposure to ETS costs.