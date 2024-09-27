testata inforMARE
PORTS
To avert the strike in US ports, the USMX files an appeal against the ILA
An immediate injunction has been requested to force the union to resume negotiations
Lyndhurst/North Bergen
September 27, 2024
In an attempt to avert the strike of port workers of ports on the East Coast and the U.S. Gulf, the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), an organization representing the shipping companies and port operators of these ports, filed an appeal yesterday for unfair practices (Unfair Labor Practice) against the International Longshoremen's union Association (ILA) at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the federal agency tasked with safeguarding the rights of workers and to prevent and remedy labour practices unfair practices carried out by employers and trade unions.

Specifying that USMX appreciates the work of the ILA and that it has great respect for its members, having a common history of collaboration, the employers' organization has explained that the appeal was filed "due to the repeated refusal of the ILA to sit down at the table and negotiate a new framework contract'. At the National Labor Relations Board, the USMX has requested the issuance of an immediate injunction that force the union to resume negotiations.

For its part, the ILA defined the appeal as "another publicity stunt" conceived by the employer and has replied that "foreign-owned companies represented by the USMX that land in American ports, earn billions of dollars in revenues and profits, bring these profits abroad and do not adequately reward workers ILA dockers for their work, are practicing a real and "unfair labor practice" and get away with it decades". "The fact that the USMX has presented these charges four days before the current contract expires - denounced the union, evidently closing any possibility of restarting negotiations in extremis - clearly shows how poor they have been as partners Negotiating. If the ILA had not entered into serious and productive negotiations, Most local agreements would not have been concluded over the last year".
PORTS
Montaresi appointed commissioner of the Port Authority of the East Ligure Sea
Rome
Rixi : With Montaresi we guarantee continuity, waiting for the appointment of the new AdSP Summit
SHIPPING
Greek CCEC sells five container ships from 5,023 teu for 118.4 million
Athens
They were built in 2013
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Di Caterina (ALIS) : No to strikes or blocks of intermodal transport services with Sicily
Rome
Satisfaction with the commitment of MIT to target ETS tax funds in support of maritime intermodality
INFRASTRUCTURE
Alsea and Spediporto, Italian export could further grow by improving accessibility to European markets
Milan
Additional hurdles and burdens to overcome the Alps barrier
ASSOCIATIONS
Assiterminal appoints the components of the committees and working groups
Genoa
They will remain in office in the three years 2024-2026
PORTS
In the imminence of the strike in the ports of the East Coast and the Gulf USA the FMC urges carriers and terminalists to abide by the standards
North Bergen / Lyndhurst
No step forward to avert the firm despite contracts between the ILA and the USMX
SAILING LIST
TRUCKING
Need a comparison and not one-sided statements about services to trucks in liguri ports
Genoa
Filt Cgil Genova points out that the issue involves different categories of workers
SHIPYARDS
The launch of the SDO-SuRS for the Italian Navy in Venice has been carried out in Venice.
St. George of Nogaro
Beginning the transfer to Genoa where in the yard T. Mariotti will proceed with the onboarding of the superstructures
COMPANIES
Liquidated a Russian subsidiary of the Maersk Group
Moscow
The procedure for liquidation of another Russian company of the Danish group would have been cancelled
ECONOMY
The Assiterminal summit met with Minister Musumeci
Rome
Cognito : reiterates the importance that the government continues to keep seafood at the centre of its policies
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : to team up with the institutions on the rules of reform of interports
Rome
The text of the law under consideration represents an important point of departure.
MARINAS
Granted the concession for the marina for large yachts at the Brin pier in Olbia
Cagliari
Seventeen the boat seats available
LOGISTICS
In Mantova the Kuehne + Nagel group inaugurated the Adidas Campus distribution center
In Mantova the Kuehne + Nagel group inaugurated the Adidas Campus distribution center
Mantova
The investment of 350 million euros is the largest ever made by the Swiss company.
AWARDS
AdSP of the East Ligurian Sea wins the "Smart Port" award at the RemTech Expo in Ferrara
The Spezia
Recognition of the innovation policy and environmental sustainability of the institution
MEETINGS
The seventh edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano on October 11 in Lugano.
Lugano
International forum on the logistics axis between the liguri ports and the markets of central Europe
PORTS
In August the containers in the port of Valencia increased while in Algeciras they were down
Valencia / Algeciras
Eventful 464mila teu (+ 19.1%) and 403mila teu (-5.2%) respectively
PORTS
Fifteen million euros at the port of Pozzallo for the cold ironing
Pozzallo
Ok of the Ministry of Finance
PORTS
PORTS
Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles increased by 16.0% percent.
Los Angeles / New York / Savannah
PORTS
Grimaldi completes the acquisition of 67% of the capital of the Port Authority of Heraklion
Heraklion
Invested 80 million euros
PORTS
ART required the AdSPs a minimum list of information on managed maritime demanio
Rome
Zacchaeus : essential to exercise regulatory functions on port concessions
PORTS
Agreement to allow the expansion of the MCT concession in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Agreement between the terminalist company, the AdSP and the Corap, entities that have a litigation in progress
YACHTING
Published the ban on the assignment of the lots of the shipbuilding district of the Cagliari Porto Canal
Cagliari
Joining 17 expressions of interest
YACHTING
Poland's Kotniz has acquired a majority stake in Italian Metalstyle
Genoa
Consolidation in the field of products and components for the nautical
ASSOCIATIONS
Federation of the Sea and Assocostieri signed a memorandum of understanding
Rome
They will collaborate on the organization of events, conferences and presentations of their respective associations
PORTS
Summary : No impact of my resignation on the proceedings and projects underway in the ports of Spezia and Carrara
The Spezia
SHIPPING
The marked revenue growth of Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL is continuing.
Taipei / Keelung
In the first eight months of 2024, the business volume of the companies increased by 66.0% percent, + 54.3% percent and 57.6% percent respectively.
PORTS
The port community of La Spezia thanks Sommariva for the work done for the port
The Spezia
Express surprise and sorrow at the resignation of the president of the AdSP
PORTS
Last month, container traffic in Hong Kong's port fell by -6.7% percent.
Hong Kong
In the first eight months of 2024, the decrease was -5.4%
OFFSHORE
New contract worth four billion dollars for Saipem in Qatar
Milan
Activities commissioned by QatarEnergy LNG
PORTS
Historical record of monthly container traffic for the Port of Long Beach
Long Beach
In August the Californian climber handled 913,873 teu (+ 33.9%).
PORTS
In August the port of Singapore handled more than 3.6 million containers (+ 8.4%)
Singapore
In the first eight months of 2024, the total was 27.4 million teu (+ 6.4%)
