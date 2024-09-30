Zéphyr & Borée's order to HMD for five wind-powered container carriers has been cancelled

On Wednesday, in a statement to the Korean Stock Exchange, the
South Korean shipbuilding company HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) has
announced the termination of the contract with the French Zéphyr
& Borée related to the construction of five
1,300 TEU container ship with wind propulsion
(
of 24
May
2023). The Asian shipbuilding company specified
whereas the termination of the contract, worth EUR 414.5 billion,
won, took place at the request of the owner and for HMD it did not
resulted in no financial loss.