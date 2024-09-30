Accelleron strengthens its partnership with HD Hyundai, which is entrusted with the production of radial turbochargers in Korea

Switzerland's Accelleron has entered into a contractual agreement with the
South Korean HD Hyundai group under which the subsidiary HD Hyundai
Marine Engine to produce radial turbochargers in Korea
A100-M designed by the Swiss company that are used on all
the main types of ships. The production of these
turbochargers at the Korean plant will be aimed at
meet the demand of both the Hyundai HD Group itself and
other engine manufacturers and will make it possible, inter alia, to
reduce delivery times and transport costs for customers of the
Asian market.
Recalling that Accelleron and HD Hyundai celebrate 40th
Anniversary of the Turbocharger License Agreement
for the two-stroke engines of the Swiss group, the president of the
Medium and Low-Speed Products business of Accelleron, Christoph
Rofka, pointed out that the new production contract
"will further strengthen our production base in the
Asian market, will reduce the complexity of the
of commercial activities and will improve our
operational flexibility".