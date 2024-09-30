The cruise group Carnival collects another record quarter

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, which is
ended on August 31st, the cruise group Carnival
Corporation recorded a revenue value that is the most
ever high having amounted to 7.90 billion dollars, with
an increase of +15.2% over the same period of 2023
when the previous historical record had been set. A new
maximum peak was reached both in relation to the
sale of cruises and sales on board ships of the
fleet whose values amounted to 5.24 billion respectively
(+15.2%) and $2.66 billion (+15.1%). Operating costs, with
5.72 billion, despite reaching a record figure, showed a
growth of +9.3%. A new record was
also totaled by operating profit of 2.18 billion
dollars (+34.1%). Net profit was 1.73 billion,
a value that represents an increase of +61.5% on the third quarter
of the 2023 tax year and is only 45 million lower
to the all-time high recorded in the third quarter of the year
2019.
The number of passengers embarked during the period
June-August of this year on the Group's ships, which are operated by
with the brands AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises,
Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O
Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises and Seabourn, reached a single digit
record 3.9 million people boarded compared to 3.6 million
million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
Underlining that the third quarter of the current financial year
was a "phenomenal" period both from the
from the point of view of operational performance and of those
Carnival Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Josh
Weinstein, specified that record results are also expected for
the full year 2024 "with an Adjusted EBITDA -
specified - which is expected to exceed six billion dollars (4.23
billion in the 2023 financial year, ed.) and with an improvement of
approximately 10.5% of the return on invested capital".
With regard to the current level of bookings for the
scheduled cruises in the coming months, Weinstein pointed out
that almost half of the cruises have been booked
planned in the 2025 financial year and currently the remaining
Availability of cruises for sale is lower
compared to last year. The CEO of Carnival specified that the
group is exploiting the consistent demand to obtain prices
of record cruises.