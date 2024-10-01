Laghezza will expand its activities in the hinterland of La Spezia and will also settle in the hinterland of Genoa

The La Spezia logistics group Laghezza will strengthen the
activities in the hinterland of La Spezia and will expand
its range of action also at the Genoa hinterland. The
The company's board of directors has in fact resolved on a
investment plan for the construction of a new
6,000 square meters covered in the ZLS area of Santo Stefano Magra (The
Spezia) and a new logistics hub located in the Tortona area. The
The first project involves the construction, on areas already of
property, of a warehouse built with materials
sustainable and energy self-sufficient. The program
approved provides for the entry into operation of the new plant by
the beginning of 2025. A similar investment will be made
in the area of Lower Piedmont in close cooperation with the
M&P subsidiary, already active in the area in the
transport of containers, various goods and isotanks.