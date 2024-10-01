The International Transport Workers' Federation expresses full support for American dock workers

The International Transport Workers' Union has
expressed full and unconditional support for the struggle of the
International Longshoremen's Association
(ILA) which has proclaimed a strike that will take place from today in all the
ports on the East Coast and the US Gulf because they were not
The union's requests in the renewal negotiations accepted
of the contract of the port workers of these ports.
Joining the support expressed by the Maritime Union of
Australia (MUA), the President of International Transport Workers'
Federation (ITF), Paddy Crumlin, who is also president of the
Port Section of the union as well as national secretary
of the MUA, stated that "the struggle of the ILA is the
our struggle". "Our commitment to the ILA
- added the Secretary General of the ITF, Stephen Cotton - is
absolute and will never change. Dockers from all over the world
face the same struggle: they want to be paid well for their
hard work, want to be safe in the workplace and
want to go home at the end of the shift to the people who are there
love knowing that there is a secure job for them and for the
next generation to carry out this fundamental work on
coasts. That is why the ILA is fighting, and the ITF and the
affiliated dockers' unions around the world support it
to the end in this struggle."