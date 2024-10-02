Giuseppe Scognamiglio leaves the leadership of Forship Spa, a company
terminal operator in the port of Vado Ligure and manager of the routes and
Corsica Sardinia Ferries trademarks in Italy. After 14 years,
having joined Forship in 2010 as Director of Fleet and
since 2013 he has also held the positions of Chief Executive Officer and
director of the Vado Ligure terminal, engineer Scognamiglio
will pass the baton within a few weeks. The passage of
deliveries to his successors will take place by the end of the month of
October to allow continuity in the management of
activity.
«These long years in Forship - Corsica Sardinia Ferries
- said Scognamiglio, who will start a new path
- have been intense, challenging and a source of
satisfactions and have enriched me professionally and under the
human profile. The team I leave to lead the company is
cohesive and ready for the next challenges: environmental, commercial and
technological technologies".
On the occasion of the announcement of the change at the top
of the company, the company announced that in the future of
Forship - Corsica Sardinia Ferries there are new acquisitions and the
business consolidation.