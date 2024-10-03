The will to maintain and develop the leadership in transhipment of the port of Gioia Tauro is in the hands of the government

The government can assure that the port of Gioia Tauro
maintains and consolidates its leadership in transhipment traffic
in the Mediterranean basin. This was highlighted by the president
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
; eridional and Ionian, Andrea Agostinelli, participating in the sixth
edition of the Naples Shipping Week, the event dedicated to the economy
of the sea taking place in the capital of Campania from 30 September to 5 September
October. "Gioia Tauro, after ten years - said
Agostinelli - is like a son, the most important
national port with infinite margins for growth, but at the same time
time is a Colossus of Rhodes, with some precariousness and
some risks. The problem - explained the president of the Port Authority -
of the workforce and its obvious repercussions on safety
of workplaces, for example. Supplements for articles
16 that are not signed, the turnover of the staff of the
terminal operator MCT and the problem of work peaks and
establishment of the Company pursuant to Article 17. And then the anchorage fees,
some of which are returned to the shipowners, while in Malta there is
a much more significant system of tax deductions. The
cold ironing, for which we are still waiting for the last and
decisive tranche of funding. We as the Authorities of
System - specified Agostinelli - that we put 35/40 million
euros per year from our budgets to renovate five ports, or to
build new docks, the last one inaugurated two months ago, and you
You understand that all this cannot be enough, when the private
invests much larger sums. We have a project
definitive and far-sighted to widen the mouth of the port, from
285 to 400, and above all to the quota of -20, from just 165 to 290".
The possibility of carrying out this project - implied
- depends on the government's decision to finance it: "So
- concluded Agostinelli - you will understand that the ball passes
to the government, to its reform of the ports, but for the sake of
as far as I am concerned, especially to his desire to maintain
and develop Gioia Tauro's leadership in the
transhipment».