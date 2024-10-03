The FS Group's Logistics Hub wins Trenord's tender for spare parts logistics

Mercitalia Logistics, the lead company of the Logistics Hub
of the Italian State Railways group, was awarded the
tender by Trenord, the company that manages the railway service
regional, suburban and airport in Lombardy, for the
of railway logistics and transport of the components of
replacement of passenger trains. The activities will be carried out
at Trenord's six maintenance sites, all in Lombardy, and in
some cases provide a 24/7 service. The contract
has a duration of four years, with the possibility of extending
a further 12 months, for a total value of approximately 17.5 million
of euros.
In particular, the activities include transport by
Spare parts truck from plant warehouses
maintenance both towards Trenord workshops and towards companies
suppliers and repairers based in Italy or abroad. To these
In addition, document transport services to/from the sites
Trenord (including stations and ticket offices); exceptional transport;
transport of dangerous goods; transport of furniture and furnishings;
urgent transport with dedicated express vehicles; foreign transport;
transport with crane use. The offer is completed by the
logistics within Trenord warehouses, which include
material handling and storage activities and
inventory.