The duration of the concession contract for the Aqaba Container Terminal has been extended
It is operated by the joint venture between the Aqaba Development Company and APM Terminals
L'Aia/Amman
October 3, 2024
The Government of Jordan has authorized the extension
of the agreement between the Aqaba Development Company, the Aqaba Container Port
Company, AP Moller Capital and APM Terminals for the management of the
container terminal Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) of the Port of
Aqaba. The duration of the concession contract will be extended
by 15 years, bringing it up to 2046. The extension of the agreement is
linked to an investment of approximately 242 million dollars which includes
interventions also to reduce emissions from the terminal.
Originally the joint venture agreement signed in 2006
between the Aqaba Development Company and APM Terminals, a company
terminal operator of the Danish shipowner group A.P. Møller-Mærsk
which holds 50% plus one share of ACT's capital, had
a duration of 25 years, a period followed by an initial two-year period of
Jordanian Terminal Management
(
of 9
March 2004 and 3
August 2006).
Last year, container traffic handled by the
ACT terminal amounted to over 898 thousand TEUs, with a
increase of +5.4% on the previous year.
