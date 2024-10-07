As well as the Chinese shipping company OOCL of the
OOIL subsidiary
(
of 7
October
2024), in the third quarter of this year also the
parent company COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. recorded a remarkable
growth in financial performance. The shipowners' group
China, which operates containerized shipping services through the
wholly owned subsidiary COSCO Shipping Lines and the
OOCL and is active in the port container terminal segment
through its subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports, announced today
the closing forecasts for the July-September period of 2024,
quarter that the group believes will be closed with an EBIT
of 29.8 billion yuan ($4.2 billion), with one
extraordinary increase of +248.9% on the third quarter of 2014
last year. Quarterly net profit is expected to be around 24.1
billion yuan (+281.0%).
The expected EBIT value for the first nine months of 2014
2024 is about 54.4 billion yuan, up +63.7%
on the corresponding period of last year, while the value
net profit is expected to be €43.3 billion (+66.7%).