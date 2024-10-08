Magellan Circle and EETRA partnership to promote sustainability in the port and logistics sectors

Magellan Circle Italia, a consulting company on the subject
transport, mobility, logistics, environment and economy
circular, and EETRA, a benefit company specialized in the field of
ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), confirmed their
strategic partnership to support the development of ESG issues
in the port, logistics and transport sectors. The offer includes
an integrated portfolio of ESG services that includes consulting
reporting according to the new ESRS standards and the
CSRD, the calculation of the Carbon Footprint through GHG protocols
and GLEC, the support for obtaining environmental certifications,
(ISO 14001, ISO 45001, SA8000), analysis,
monitoring and evaluation of aspects related to the social sphere
as well as advice on the company's transition to the
status of benefit corporation, in the preparation of the financial statements of
sustainability, and for obtaining ratings and certifications
ESG such as B Corp or Ecovadis.