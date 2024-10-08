In August, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna fell by -3.1%

Last August, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna was
amounted to 2.00 million tonnes, with a decrease of -3.1% on the previous year.
same month in 2023. In the miscellaneous goods sector alone,
183 thousand tons of container cargo handled (+16.5%),
122 thousand tons of rolling stock (-13.2%) and 513 thousand tons of
other goods (-22.6%). In the liquid bulk segment, it is
growth of +7.4% in petroleum products with
244 thousand tons handled, while the other loads were
decreased by -16.1% to 144 thousand tons. Increasing
dry bulk with 800 thousand tons (+12.4%). Traffic
fell by -12.1% having been
52 thousand passengers.
In the first eight months of 2024, the port of Ravenna
handled a total of 16.90 million tons of goods,
with a reduction of -4.3% on the same period last year.
In the general cargo sector, containerized traffic is
amounted to 1.52 million tonnes (-5.4%) and was
Made with a container handling of 137,736 TEUs
(-6.1%), ro-ro cargo traffic was 1.18 million
of tons (-5.7%) and that of other miscellaneous goods of 4.17
million tons (-10.3%). Oil liquid bulk
amounted to 1.91 million tonnes (+10.9%) and those of
other type to 1.28 million tons (-2.1%). Solid bulk
were 6.83 million tons (-3.9%). The traffic of the
cruises, with 194 thousand passengers, marked a decrease in
-13,7%.
For the month of September this year, a
total traffic of almost 1.9 million tons of goods,
with a reduction of -4.3% on September 2023.