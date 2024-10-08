Turkey's METAG Holding has signed an agreement for the construction of the Somali port of Hobyo
It is located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Mogadiscio
October 8, 2024
Yesterday in Mogadishu the Turkish METAG Holding, specialized in the
design and construction of infrastructures for the sector
industrial, construction and transport, signed with the president
of the Government of the Somali State of Galmudug, Ahmed Abdi Kariye, a
agreement for the construction of Hobyo port, which is located in the
near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The project, which has been under study for several years and has seen
in the past Qatar's involvement
(
of 21
August 2019), is aimed at transforming the current port of
Hobyo in a modern airport capable of attracting substantial volumes
of commercial traffic given its strategic position, and is
one of the cornerstones of the program of the government led by Kariye together with
the disarmament of the various militias present in the region.
