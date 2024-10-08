VARD will build a Commissioning Service Vessel for Navigare Capital Partners

VARD, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed
a new contract for the design and construction of a
Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) for the Danish operator
of alternative investment funds Navigare Capital Partners.
Fincantieri announced that this agreement, carried out in close collaboration with the
collaboration with the Norwegian Norwind Offshore, is the result of
VARD's long-standing collaboration with both companies and
represents the first option exercised by the contract signed on
last March. In addition to this agreement, VARD and Navigare Capitals have
agreed on two other options, the first of which will be able to
be exercised by the end of the year and the second in 2025.
The new unit, based on the VARD 4 19 design, will be
delivered in the second quarter of 2027 by the VARD shipyard to
Vung Tau, in Vietnam. Custom-designed to support
offshore wind farm operations, will be the sixth CSOV
built by VARD for Norwind Offshore together with an Energy
Construction Vessel and the conversion of a Platform Supply Vessel
(PSV) into a Service Operation Vessel (SOV).
85 meters long and 19.5 meters wide, the CSOV will be equipped with
advanced technologies, including a mobile walkway, with elevator,
compensated for wave motion, a 3D crane and a
Height-adjustable landing to ensure high efficiency
operational and logistics. In addition, the unit, capable of accommodating 87
people, will have advanced battery-powered solutions.