Gioia Tauro, possible further extension of the Employment Agency in the port

If the meeting with the operators is not successful,
of the port of Gioia Tauro in order to reach the establishment of the
of the company pursuant to Article 17 that provides labour in the event of "peaks
of work", a meeting that has been convened for next Monday
(
of 30
September
2024), the Port System Authority of the Seas
Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea will involve the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport, the Cabinet Office of the Region
Calabria, the trade unions and the parliamentary deputation
Calabrian on the opportunity to support a further
regulatory provision for the extension of the validity of the
administration of work in port even beyond 31 December
2024. This was announced by the president of the Port Authority, Andrea Agostinelli,
during a meeting with the Regional Councillor for Development
economic, research and development of the port of Gioia Tauro and Zes,
Rosario Varì, with the director of Terminal Investment Limited
(TIL) for the Mediterranean, Paolo Maccarini, and with Antonio Davide
Testi, CEO of Medcenter Container Terminal,
company that manages the container terminal of the port of Gioia
Tauro and which, through TIL, belongs to the MSC shipping group.
The meeting was organized to take stock of the state of the
the art of public and private infrastructure investments,
aimed at further improving the performance of the airport
Calabrian port area.
Agostinelli specified that any further extension
of the Employment Agency in the port would be aimed at
ensure the full operation of the airport.