Switzerland is relaxing the rules for registering ocean-going vessels in the national shipping register

The Swiss Federal Council today announced a
relaxation of the rules for the registration of ocean-going vessels in the
Swiss Shipping Register with the aim of increasing the number of
ships flying the Swiss flag. Changes to the rules will come into force
in force on January 1st.
The executive pointed out that currently in Switzerland the
obstacles to the registration of vessels are considerable, and
In recent years, the Swiss commercial ocean-going fleet has increased
reduced by about 75%. To facilitate the registration of ships and
yachts, the requirements for registration will then be relaxed and
in accordance with the ordinary provisions of the Code applicable to
companies, removing constraints relating to the nationality of
owners, beneficial owners,
of business administration and management. It has also been
decided to adapt the provisions so that the companies
can be financed for the majority by capital of
without having to meet any additional conditions, such as
of other companies.
With regard to yacht registration, with the relaxation of the
rules legal persons will also be able to register in their own name
non-commercial vessels in the Swiss Yacht Register, a
a possibility that was previously reserved exclusively
individuals and associations. The adaptation
of the Yacht Ordinance also provides that the validity of the
of the flag certificate, which is necessary for a yacht to be
can fly the Swiss flag, be extended from three to five
years.
The latest data on the size of the Swiss register
dating back to last March indicate the registration of only 13 ships
ocean containers, all bulk carriers, for a total of 462 thousand tons
of gross tonnage.