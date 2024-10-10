In the first nine months of 2024, the number of acts of piracy against ships was the lowest since 1994

In the first nine months of 2024, there were 79
piracy against ships, a number that represents a decrease in
-20% on the same period last year and - specified today
the Piracy Reporting Centre of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB)
- is the lowest since 1994. In addition, this year the
lowest number of accidents occurred in
third quarter when 19 were announced, -44% less
compared to the third quarter of 2023.
In particular, in the third quarter of this year, 16 ships were
were boarded by pirates (28 in the third quarter of 2023), and one
has been the subject of an attempted attack (5). The typology
of ships that in the period July-September 2024 suffered the
The largest number of attacks was that of bulk carriers
with ten accidents (16), while tankers recorded
two accidents (8) and the other type ships seven (8). They were not
container ships attacked, units that in the third
quarter of 2023 had suffered two assaults. Over the course of the 19
accidents, four ships were seized (1),
26 seafarers (33) were taken hostage and one seafarer was
(5).
In the first nine months of 2024, 62 ships were boarded (85
in the same period of 2023), six were seized (3), nine
were attacked (9) and two were hit by
pirate weapons (2). The IMB highlighted that the degree of violence
towards the crew members of the ships, however, remained
high, with 111 seafarers taken hostage (69), 11 seafarers
kidnapped (14) and three threatened (8).
Among the areas at greatest risk of piracy, in the first nine months
This year, the growth trend of the
accidents occurred in the Indonesian archipelago where they were
17 reported compared to 12 in the same period of 2023 and nine
of 2022. In the Gulf of Guinea, 12 incidents were reported, the
number since 1996, while eight were reported
in the waters off Somalia and the Gulf of Aden. In addition, in the
first nine months of 2024 accidents in the Singapore Straits
fell to 23 compared to 33 in the corresponding period of 2015.
last year.