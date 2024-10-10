The trend of growth in revenues of Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL continues

If the growth trend continued last month
year-on-year revenues of the three main shipping companies
containerized Taiwanese, for the first time since February 2023
the monthly turnover of Evergreen, Yang Ming and
Wan Hai recorded a double-digit percentage decline compared to the
previous month. In particular, in September 2024, the revenues of the
Evergreen Marine Corporation amounted to 44.6 billion
Taiwanese dollars (US$1.4 billion), up
+82.3% on September 2024 and a decrease of -17.0% on August
2024. Similarly last month Yang Ming Marine Transport
Corporation reported revenues of $21.6 billion
Taiwan, with annual and quarterly percentage changes of
respectively at +77.1% and -16.1%, while Wan Hai revenues
Lines stood at €15.0 billion (+81.6% and -22.9%).
In the first nine months of 2024, Evergreen's revenues were
amounted to 347.8 billion Taiwanese dollars, with an increase of
+68.0% on the same period of last year, those of the
Yang Ming at 169.2 billion (+56.8%) and WHL revenues at 120.3
billion (+60.2%).