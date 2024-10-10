Interporto Padova, new Customs office and the entire intermodal terminal will become a customs area

The Customs and Monopolies Agency will open its own
operational office within the intermodal terminal owned by the company
of Interporto Padova, which will be entirely included
in the customs area. The two novelties, the result of an agreement between
The two parts were announced this morning as part of the Salone
International Sustainable Logistics "Green Logistics"
Sustainable Expo" underway in Padua, during a
presentation attended by the director
interregional of the Customs and Monopolies Agency of Veneto and Friuli
Venezia Giulia, Franco Letrari, with the director of the ADM of Padua,
Pio Murgia, together with the president of Interporto Padova, Luciano
Greco, with the general manager Roberto Tosetto.
The new operational office will be located in the building
where the offices of logistics operators and
of transport, thus making transport smoother and faster
daily relations between operators and Customs, while with the extension of the
to the entire intermodal terminal of the customs area, the operators, and
therefore manufacturing companies will have a larger area
where to store containers with goods under suspension of
VAT duties and excise duties, with consequent facilitation of movements
of the loading units in the terminal.
In addition, Interporto Padova and the Customs and Monopolies Agency
agreed on a commitment to develop additional fast corridors
customs from the ports to Interporto Padova, in addition to those already
active with Genoa, La Spezia and Gioia Tauro. Fast services
customs corridor allow containers in import of
carry out customs procedures at the Padua Interport instead of
in the port of disembarkation, with a considerable average saving in the time of
final return to the customer.