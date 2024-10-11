In the third quarter, container traffic handled by Trieste Marine Terminal grew by +7.5%
In the first nine months of this year, a decrease of -3.0% was recorded
Trieste
October 11, 2024
In the first nine months of 2024, container traffic at the
terminal on Pier VII of the port of Trieste managed by Trieste
Marine Terminal (TMT), a company that handles almost 90% of the
container traffic in the Julian port of call, was
equal to 538 thousand TEUs, with a decrease of -3.0% on the same period
last year. The decrease was determined by the
-20.3% year-on-year decline recorded in the first quarter of 2010.
2024, a sharp reduction that was almost entirely
offset by the increase of +3.9% recorded in the following quarter and
from the increase of +7.5% totaled in the third quarter of this year
when traffic was equal to 203 thousand TEUs.
TMT is controlled by Terminal Investment Limited (TIL)
of the MSC shipowning group and owned by the Trieste-based T.O. Delta.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher