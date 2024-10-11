Cambiaso Risso enters the capital of the Marittima Ravenna shipping agency

The Genoese shipping and insurance brokerage agency
Cambiaso Risso enters the capital of the Ravenna shipping agency
Marittima Ravennate. In fact, an agreement has been finalized
between the Ligurian company and Filippo and Leonardo Cottignola, shareholders
of the Marittima Ravennate, the historic shipping agency of the port of
Ravenna founded in 1929, which saw the establishment of the joint
venture paritetica Marittima Ravennate Srl.
"Our family - said Filippo and Leonardo
Cottignola - is proud and honored to be able to carry on and
represent the values and professionalism they have always
distinguished Marittima Ravennate in almost a century of history
together with a solid and internationally prestigious group such as
Cambiaso Risso. We remember with deep gratitude and a sense of
gratitude to our father Giovanni and our grandfather Francesco, whose
qualities, both human and professional, have guaranteed the club
the excellent reputation it enjoys today. This partnership
represents a strategic turning point for both companies.
The long tradition and consolidated expertise of the
Marittima Ravennate, together with the know-how and consistent network of
Cambiaso Risso, lay the foundations for a long-term future approach
term capable of ensuring increasingly
to our customers".
Highlighting that with this transaction Cambiaso Risso consolidates
further expansion strategy of its network
through a direct presence in the port of Ravenna, one of the
main hubs for bulk goods in Italy, specialized
in the traffic of cereals, fertilizers, minerals and
cement and port leader in Italy for dry bulk, Luigi Risso has
underlined that 'this operation marks a fundamental step
for the expansion of our activities in the dry and
not only that, strengthening our geographical and operational presence
in the Adriatic in a key sector for future development".
The parties have announced that the total workforce
of the Cambiaso Risso shipping agency and the newco Marittima
Ravenna will exceed 80 units including offices
Foreign Affairs.