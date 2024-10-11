By the end of the year, the Grimaldi group will order nine more new ro-pax ships

By the end of this year, the Neapolitan shipowner group
Grimaldi will order nine more new ro-pax ships that will be
used in the transport of goods and passengers in the Mediterranean and the
Baltic. This was announced today by the group's CEO,
Emanuele Grimaldi, in his speech at the opening of the "XXVI
Euromed Convention From Land to Sea", the international summit
organized by the Grimaldi group which brings together 800 top players in Athens
of the world of finance, logistics and ports.
Grimaldi, who is president of the shipowners' association
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), has
The continuation of the program in new buildings was therefore confirmed
of the Neapolitan group that will allow to further reduce
the average age of the fleet, already 40% lower
the average age of the world fleet. The program has already
seven new ships have been taken over in the last 24
months to which are added another 20 ships currently under construction,
including 17 Pure Car & Truck Carriers (PCTC) of 9,000 TEUs for the
transport of vehicles, both electric and fuel-powered
fossil fuel, and other types of rolling goods. All new PCTC
will have the Ammonia Ready class notation conferred by RINA and
can then be converted to the use of ammonia as a
zero-carbon alternative fuel.
Emanuele Grimaldi also highlighted the program of
investments of the group in the port and logistics sector which has
seen in recent months the completion of the acquisition of 100%
of the Darsena Toscana Terminal in Livorno and the majority stake
of the port of Heraklion, the most important port of call on the island of Heraklion.
Crete, while they date back to 2022 and 2023 respectively
the acquisition of the majority stake in the port of Igoumenitsa and
the concession of the Amsterdam Multipurpose Terminal. In addition, they are
three new shipping agencies have been created at the ports of Brindisi,
of Amsterdam and Shanghai and, at the same time, was acquired
the Niels Winter Agency in Denmark and was implemented
the activities of Grimaldi France Agency, Grimaldi Maroc and
Grimaldi Côte d'Ivoire.