PORTS
Fit Cisl La Spezia, no to the transfer of the management of the port of Carrara to the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
Tartarini: the Tuscan port has benefited from substantial financial resources from the Via del Molo authority
La Spezia
October 11, 2024
Remove the port of Marina di Carrara from management of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, which also administers the port of La Spezia, and place it under that of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea which already deals with the ports of Livorno, Piombino and the Island of Elba? This proposal, launched in the by Andrea Barabotti, deputy of the League, who is became the subject of motion no. 1829 of the regional councilors Lega members Massimiliano Baldini, Marco Landi and Elena Meini who will be examined by the regional council of the Tuscany Region, convinces Fit Cisl La Spezia at all, which has highlighted how "the port of Marina di Carrara has only benefited from the merger with the port of La Spezia".

"Marina di Carrara - underlined the manager of Fit Cisl La Spezia, Francesco Tartarini- sees to date the process of the new Port Master Plan in an advanced procedural phase. Not let's forget that, as recently recognized also by the operators of Marina di Carrara, the Tuscan port has benefited from substantial financial resources of the Via del Molo entity (the Port Authority of the Eastern Liguria, ed.), much more than proportional compared to the traffic generated. Also with a view to synergy between the two ports - urged Tartarini - it is therefore necessary for us to Notice Establish a correct sensitivity on this as well thematic ».

Rather, the union has urged to proceed on time envisaged for the appointment of the new Chairman of the Supervisory Authority Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, an entity that is now led by the extraordinary commissioner Federica Montaresi after the president of the Port Authority, Mario Sommariva, had resigned his resignation to be appointed president of the port group and Spinelli logistics ( of the 16th, 23 and 25 September-September).
