Fit Cisl La Spezia, no to the transfer of the management of the port of Carrara to the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea

Remove the port of Marina di Carrara from management
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
which also administers the port of La Spezia, and place it under that
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
which already deals with the ports of Livorno,
Piombino and the Island of Elba? This proposal, launched in the
by Andrea Barabotti, deputy of the League, who is
became the subject of motion no. 1829 of the regional councilors
Lega members Massimiliano Baldini, Marco Landi and Elena Meini who will be
examined by the regional council of the Tuscany Region,
convinces Fit Cisl La Spezia at all, which has highlighted how "the
port of Marina di Carrara has only benefited
from the merger with the port of La Spezia".
"Marina di Carrara - underlined the manager of
Fit Cisl La Spezia, Francesco Tartarini- sees to date the process of the
new Port Master Plan in an advanced procedural phase. Not
let's forget that, as recently recognized also by the
operators of Marina di Carrara, the Tuscan port has benefited from
substantial financial resources of the Via del Molo entity (the Port Authority of the
Eastern Liguria, ed.), much more than proportional
compared to the traffic generated. Also with a view to synergy between the
two ports - urged Tartarini - it is therefore necessary for us to
Notice Establish a correct sensitivity on this as well
thematic ».
Rather, the union has urged to proceed on time
envisaged for the appointment of the new Chairman of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, an entity that is now
led by the extraordinary commissioner Federica Montaresi after the
president of the Port Authority, Mario Sommariva, had resigned his
resignation to be appointed president of the port group and
Spinelli logistics
