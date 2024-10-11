The works at the cruise terminal of Calata Paita, in the port of La Spezia, prevent the arrival of cruise ships

The works for the construction of the new Maritime Station in
Calata Paita, in the port of La Spezia, greatly hinder the
maneuvers of ships that have to arrive at the cruise terminal on the pier
Garibaldi of the Ligurian port, making it impossible to
I pull it over. This was highlighted by Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises and Royal
Caribbean, the cruise companies that are shareholders of La Spezia &
Carrara Cruise Terminal (SCCT), the company responsible for
passenger assistance and management of the Maritime Station
of Molo Garibaldi as well as the construction of the new station
Maritime on Calata Paita and surrounding areas.
Recalling that the first phase of the construction of the new pier
cruises on Calata Paita has recently been started by
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
With the construction of the first caisson, the council of
SCCT administration highlighted that the imminent
positioning of the caissons of the new pier combined with the delay in the
Access Channel Maintenance Operations Affects
significantly, and right from the start, the room for manoeuvre for the
cruise ships that regularly call at the port of La Spezia,
making it impossible to approach the Garibaldi pier. In a note, the
SCCT underlined that "this intervention by
adaptation of the seabed, already provided for by the planning
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
should have been carried out before or in conjunction with
the start of the works".
The company's board of directors warned that
"In this context, in fact, the cruise lines, which
schedule routes more than two years in advance, in the absence of
certainty on the availability of mooring, could decide
to exclude the port of La Spezia from their itineraries as of now.
in favor of other airports, effectively canceling the entire 2025 season and
jeopardizing the very survival of this business
in our airport".
SCCT concluded by reiterating "firmly its
commitment to maintaining a constant and constructive dialogue with the
competent authorities and shipping companies. It is
However, it is essential - the company specified - that the authorities
take all necessary actions to protect the operations of the
and the efficient management of cruise traffic at the
in order to preserve the competitiveness of the port of La Spezia
international level".