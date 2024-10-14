In the second quarter of 2024, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno increased by +9.2% and +0.2%

In the first half of 2024, the Campania ports of Naples and Salerno
handled a total of 16.0 million tons of
with an increase of +1.9% over the first half of the year.
last year, of which 9.5 million tons (+3.9%) handled
from the port of the regional capital and 6.5 million
tons (-0.9%) from the port of Salerno.
In the second quarter of this year alone, the port of Naples
handled 5.2 million tons of cargo globally, in
growth of +9.2% over the April-June period of 2023. The increase
was recorded by miscellaneous goods
with 3.3 million tonnes (+11.7%), of which 2.0 million tonnes
tons of goods in containers (+28.9%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 187,314 TEUs (+33.2%) and 1.3
million tonnes of rolling stock (-6.9%). In the bulk sector
traffic was 1.6 million tons
(+4.9%), including almost 1.3 million tonnes of products
refined petroleum products (+5.6%), 236 thousand tons of refined petroleum products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum and natural gas (-8.9%) and
57 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (+103.8%). In the segment
of dry bulk cargo, 360 thousand tons were totaled
(+9.2%), of which 148 thousand tons of metallurgical products and
iron and non-ferrous minerals (-7.8%), 94 thousand tons of
cereals (+68.7%) and 117 thousand tons of other dry bulk
(-5,9%).
In the period April-June of this year, traffic
cruise ship in the port of Naples was 581 thousand
passengers (+13.3%), of which 510 thousand in transit (+11.7%) and 71 thousand
as home port (+26.0%). In addition, ferry traffic is
233 thousand passengers (-0.9%) and that of maritime services
of over 2.1 million passengers (+18.4%).
In the second quarter of 2024, total freight traffic
in the port of Salerno was over 3.3 million
tons (+0.2%). Miscellaneous goods amounted to 3.2 million
tonnes (), including 1.9 million tonnes of rolling stock
(-2.1%), 1.1 million tons of containerized goods (+5.9%)
Built with a container handling of 93,292 TEUs
(-0.6%) and 228 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods (+7.6%). In the
Dry bulk sector, traffic was 118 thousand
tons (-20.3%).
In Salerno, quarterly passenger traffic was
of 30 thousand cruise passengers all in transit (-21.2%), 25 thousand passengers
of ferries (+0.2%) and 402 thousand passengers of maritime services
local (+11.0%).