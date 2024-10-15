CEVA Logistics establishes a joint venture with the Saudi Almajdouie Logistics

CEVA Logistics, the group's logistics company
French shipowner CMA CGM, has signed an agreement with the Saudi
Almajdouie Logistics to establish the joint venture in Saudi Arabia
CEVA Almajdouie Logistics venture whose share capital will be
controlled by the French company. CEVA Logistics collaborates with
Almajdouie Logistics for several years and the two companies have
a joint venture dedicated to the market of
logistics of new vehicles. With the new
initiative will be combined in CEVA Almajdouie Logistics
transport and logistics activities carried out by both
partners in Saudi Arabia.
The new joint venture will be based in Damman, will have
about two thousand employees and a fleet of more than two thousand
wherewithal.