In the first nine months of 2024, cargo traffic in Russian ports fell by -3.5%

In the first nine months of 2024, Russian ports handled
667.4 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -3.5%
on the same period last year. The association of ports
commercial maritime authorities has announced that the traffic of
dry goods amounted to 332.4 million tonnes
(-4.0%) and that of liquid bulk at 335.0 million tons
(-2,9%). The total figure for goods exported through the
port calls was 526.5 million tons
(-3.2%), that of imported goods by 31.5 million tons
(+8.1%), while transit traffic stood at 50.0
million tonnes (+1.0%) and cabotage was 59.3 million tonnes
of tons (-13.6%). In addition, the only Russian ports in the basin
Arctic Islands, they handled 69.4 million tons of
goods (-5.7%), those of the Baltic basin 206.5 million tons
(+1.0%), the ports of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea 209.4 million tons
(-7.5%), the ports of the Caspian Sea 6.2 million tons (+9.3%) and
the ports of the Far East 175.9 million tons (-2.3%).
Based on the data released by the association, only in the third
quarter of 2024, Russian ports handled a total of
218.8 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -1%
on the same period of last year, of which 112.5
million tonnes of dry goods (-6%) and 106.3 million tonnes of
tons of liquid bulk (+4%). The total traffic in
amounted to 171.8 million tonnes (0%),
import to 10.8 million tons (+17%),
transit traffic at 15.7 million tons (-4%) and that of
cabotage to 20.5 million tons (-18%). In the period
July-September of this year, the ports of the Arctic basin alone
handled 22.2 million tons of cargo (-8%), those of the
Baltic basin 66.2 million tons (+13%), the ports of the basin
of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea 75.4 million tons (+75.4%), ports
of the Caspian Sea 1.8 million tons (-14%) and the ports of the Far
East 59.0 million tons (-5%).