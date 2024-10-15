testata inforMARE
MEETINGS
Spediporto organized a two-day event on the Green Logistic Valley and Italy-China trade
It is scheduled for 22 and 23 October
Genova
October 15, 2024
Tuesday and Wednesday of next week in Genoa, at the Sala Tapeszzo of the Carige Foundation in via Chiossone 10, the "Liguria Trade & Investment Forum" will be held, A two-day discussion and in-depth analysis organized by the association of Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto with the Clickutility Team's cooperation and Shenzhen support European Office is dedicated not only to the issues of logistics but, in particular, to broader meaning, including economic development and territory.

On Tuesday the meeting "ZLS and Green Logistic Valley, tools for the development of Genoa and the Liguria", the theme in which the Spediporto project is grafted of the "Green Logistic Valley" ( of 16 May 2022). Wednesday will be the turn of "The Greater Bay Area: business opportunities and future trends between Italy and China", an event organized by Spediporto in collaboration with ICCF Italy China Council Foundation, Association Italy-Hong Kong, Italian Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong-Macao, HTDC, under the patronage of International Propeller Club, with the aim of explore the possibilities for further development of the trade relations between Italy, and in particular, Liguria, and China.


PROGRAMMA
martedì 22 ottobre

09.30 REGISTRAZIONE
10.00 SALUTI INTRODUTTIVI

Lorenzo Cuocolo, Presidente della Fondazione Carige
10.15 “ZLS E GREEN LOGISTIC VALLEY, STRUMENTI PER LO SVILUPPO DI GENOVA E DELLA LIGURIA”

Giampaolo Botta, Direttore Generale Spediporto

Andrea Giachero, Presidente Goas

Maurizio Caviglia, Segretario Generale Camera di Commercio di Genova

Gianluca Croce, Presidente Assagenti

Federica Montaresi, Commissario Straordinario dell'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Ligure Orientale

Jacopo Riccardi, Regione Liguria, Direzione Generale di Area Sviluppo Economico, Dirigente Settore Energia e Sviluppo del Sistema Logistico e Portuale

Lorenzo Ugolini, LCA Studio Legale

Lorenzo Cuocolo, Studio Legale Cuocolo

Marco Bucci, Sindaco di Genova, Candidato alla Presidenza della Regione Liguria

On.le Andrea Orlando, Candidato alla Presidenza della Regione Liguria
12.15 CONCLUSIONI

On.le Edoardo Rixi, Vice Ministro delle infrastrutture e dei Trasporti
12.30 NETWORK LUNCH


AGENDA (Language: IT/EN)
mercoledì 23 ottobre

9:00 REGISTRATION
9:30 INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS

Moderator: Gianluca Mirante, Director for Italy, Cyprus, Greece, and Malta, HKTDC

Pietro Piciacchi , Vice Mayor of Genoa

Jia Guide, Chinese Ambassador to Italy, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Italy

Carmelo Ficarra, Consul General, Consulate General of Italy in Hong Kong

Mario Boselli, Chairman, Italy China Council Foundation

Paola Bellusci , Director, ICE, Hong Kong Office

Carlo Golda, President, Liguria International
10:15 CHINESE ECONOMY: STATE OF THE ART AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES

Alessandro Zadro, Head of Research Department, Italy China Council Foundation
10:30 INTRODUCTION TO THE GBA

Yudan Zhang, International Relations Officer, Nansha District Foreign Affairs Office

Chris Lo, Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia, Israel, HKTDC

Han Bo, Representative of Free Trade Zone Inno Hub, Shanghai Free Trade Zone

Wang Caiyu, Shenzhen European Office Representative in UK
11:10 COFFEE BREAK
11:30 NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GREATER BAY AREA (GBA) - Roundtable

Giampaolo Botta, General Manager, Spediporto Genova

Francesco Vitali, Partner | International and Italian Tax Services, Deloitte; Vice-President of Italian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Macao

Alessandro Pedrinoni, CEO Asia-Pacific, Fidinam

Stefano De Paoli, Principal Consultant, Invest HK
12:30 Conclusion

Riccardo Fuochi, President, Associazione Italia Hong Kong
12:45 Q&A
13:00 Closing of the event
