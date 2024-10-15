Spediporto organized a two-day event on the Green Logistic Valley and Italy-China trade
It is scheduled for 22 and 23 October
Genova
October 15, 2024
Tuesday and Wednesday of next week in
Genoa, at the Sala Tapeszzo of the Carige Foundation in via Chiossone
10, the "Liguria Trade & Investment Forum" will be held,
A two-day discussion and in-depth analysis organized
by the association of Genoese freight forwarders Spediporto with the
Clickutility Team's cooperation and Shenzhen support
European Office is dedicated not only to the issues of logistics but, in particular, to
broader meaning, including economic development and
territory.
On Tuesday the meeting "ZLS and Green
Logistic Valley, tools for the development of Genoa and the
Liguria", the theme in which the Spediporto project is grafted
of the "Green Logistic Valley"
(
of 16
May 2022). Wednesday will be the turn of "The
Greater Bay Area: business opportunities and future trends between
Italy and China", an event organized by Spediporto in
collaboration with ICCF Italy China Council Foundation, Association
Italy-Hong Kong, Italian Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong-Macao, HTDC,
under the patronage of International Propeller Club, with the aim of
explore the possibilities for further development of the
trade relations between Italy, and in particular, Liguria, and
China.
PROGRAMMA martedì 22 ottobre
09.30
REGISTRAZIONE
10.00
SALUTI INTRODUTTIVI
Lorenzo Cuocolo, Presidente della Fondazione Carige
10.15
“ZLS E GREEN LOGISTIC VALLEY, STRUMENTI PER LO SVILUPPO
DI GENOVA E DELLA LIGURIA”
Giampaolo Botta, Direttore Generale Spediporto
Andrea Giachero, Presidente Goas
Maurizio Caviglia, Segretario Generale Camera di Commercio di
Genova
Gianluca Croce, Presidente Assagenti
Federica Montaresi, Commissario Straordinario dell'Autorità
di Sistema Portuale del Mar Ligure Orientale
Jacopo Riccardi, Regione Liguria, Direzione Generale di Area
Sviluppo Economico, Dirigente Settore Energia e Sviluppo del
Sistema Logistico e Portuale
Lorenzo Ugolini, LCA Studio Legale
Lorenzo Cuocolo, Studio Legale Cuocolo
Marco Bucci, Sindaco di Genova, Candidato alla Presidenza della
Regione Liguria
On.le Andrea Orlando, Candidato alla Presidenza della Regione
Liguria
12.15
CONCLUSIONI
On.le Edoardo Rixi, Vice Ministro delle infrastrutture e dei
Trasporti
12.30
NETWORK LUNCH
AGENDA (Language: IT/EN) mercoledì 23 ottobre
9:00
REGISTRATION
9:30
INSTITUTIONAL GREETINGS
Moderator: Gianluca Mirante, Director for Italy, Cyprus,
Greece, and Malta, HKTDC
Pietro Piciacchi , Vice Mayor of Genoa
Jia Guide, Chinese Ambassador to Italy, Embassy of the People's
Republic of China in Italy
Carmelo Ficarra, Consul General, Consulate General of Italy in
Hong Kong
Mario Boselli, Chairman, Italy China Council Foundation
Paola Bellusci , Director, ICE, Hong Kong Office
Carlo Golda, President, Liguria International
10:15
CHINESE ECONOMY: STATE OF THE ART AND FUTURE PERSPECTIVES
Alessandro Zadro, Head of Research Department, Italy China
Council Foundation
10:30
INTRODUCTION TO THE GBA
Yudan Zhang, International Relations Officer, Nansha District
Foreign Affairs Office
Chris Lo, Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia, Israel,
HKTDC
Han Bo, Representative of Free Trade Zone Inno Hub, Shanghai
Free Trade Zone
Wang Caiyu, Shenzhen European Office Representative in UK
11:10
COFFEE BREAK
11:30
NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GREATER BAY AREA (GBA) - Roundtable
Giampaolo Botta, General Manager, Spediporto Genova
Francesco Vitali, Partner | International and Italian Tax
Services, Deloitte; Vice-President of Italian Chamber of Commerce
in Hong Kong and Macao
Alessandro Pedrinoni, CEO Asia-Pacific, Fidinam
Stefano De Paoli, Principal Consultant, Invest HK
12:30
Conclusion
Riccardo Fuochi, President, Associazione Italia Hong Kong
