The Port Authority of Eastern Liguria lists the benefits of the passage of the port of Carrara under its jurisdiction
95 million euros invested
La Spezia
October 15, 2024
Since the port of Marina di Carrara was placed
under the management of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria, the body in which the Authorities have merged
Dockers of Carrara and La Spezia following the port reform
of 2016, 95
million euros (out of a total of 238 million euros of the Port Authority),
of which 57 million financed with the Port Authority's own funds against
revenues from port taxes that for the port of call of Marina di Carrara
amount to about 10% of the total revenue of the Port Authority. It has
highlighted today the Ligurian Port System Authority with
reference to the hypothesis formulated by some to bring the port of
Marina di Carrara under the jurisdiction of the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern as the port would not have benefited
from the merger with that of La Spezia.
The Ligurian Port Authority has highlighted that for the port of Marina di
Carrara, on the other hand, was "a significant change
in the three-year period 2014-2016 the Authority
Port of Carrara, before the unification with La Spezia, had
made capital investments for a total of approximately
1,965,000 euros (balance sheet data)".
Among the most significant investments made in the
port of Marina di Carrara after the transition to the management of the Port Authority
Liguria, the authority reported "the energy efficiency of the
port and the headquarters of the Port Authority in Marina di Carrara; The work of
renovation of the Viale Colombo headquarters; work on the
areas 1, 2 and 4 of the waterfront (new road network and new
promenade); the new quay buildings;
the implementation of port security services; Maintenance
of the port area and of the technological and
thermo-hydraulic for railway shunting systems; the launch of interventions of
cold ironing; the thermal-functional adaptation of the Molo di Levante and
the start of the first dredging lot aimed at maintaining the
Seabeds; the reprofiling of the breakwater».
In addition, the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Orientale recalled that "until 2016 the port of Marina di
Carrara handled about 1.8 million tons of goods
mainly attributable to a single operator. Following
of the unification into a single Port Authority - explained the body - the port
of Marina di Carrara was characterized by a
diversification of traffic, with the launch of new activities,
such as project cargo, linked above all to the handling of
special pieces of Baker Hughes by the F2i operator, the
ro-ro traffic with Sardinia by Grendi with units of
innovative loading, the consolidation of the MDC Terminal operator,
specialized in intra-Mediterranean traffic and the initiation of traffic
cruise ship that has reached up to 26,000 passengers/year,
allowing the commercial port to lay the foundations of its own
Raise. This scenario - underlined the Port Authority - has allowed the
port of Marina di Carrara to achieve excellent results,
reaching a record of 5.5 million tons of goods,
tripling (+200%) the figure for volumes handled before
of the establishment of the Port Network Authority".
The Port Authority of Eastern Liguria specified that
benefits were also recorded in relation to personnel, as "the
organic endowment of the suppressed AP of Marina di Carrara, before
of the merger with the suppressed Port Authority of the
La Spezia, consisted of 16 units, 13 of which were occupied",
while "today they are currently present in the Marina di
Carrara nine employees, also in the face of the necessary
unification of some organizational functions". "Relatively
at the level crossings of the personnel of the suppressed AP of Marina di
Carrara - the port authority further specified - it is specified
whereas, from the date of amalgamation to date, six
level up, allowing qualification and growth
professional employees. It should be noted that the passages of
level concern personnel who had not received
No promotion of professional classification. Also at the
second-level bargaining to highlight the growth
corresponding, depending on the levels, to 100% and 140%".
"With reference to the figure of the person in charge of the Office
of the Marina di Carrara office - continued the Port Authority
- it should be noted that from the date of establishment of the Port Authority until 14
March 2022, the role was held by the manager Dr. Luigi Bosi.
Subsequently, this position was held by the
manager Dr. Luca Perfetti, former manager of the AP of Marina di
Carrara. This position was also confirmed by acts
Subsequent. The current organisation chart provides for a
transversal division of competences on both airports, at the
in order to be able to take advantage of all the professionalism present
within the entity, regardless of membership of the former AP
of La Spezia or the former AP of Marina di Carrara. In addition
In the current and current organization chart, there are the
Ordinary maintenance of Marina di Carrara pursuant to Article 6 bis c.1
letter c of Law 84/94 and subsequent amendments. and the Demanio Marina di
Carrara (art. 6 bis c.1 lett.c law 84/94 and subsequent amendments), whose
responsibility is attributed to employees of the former AP of
Marina di Carrara who have always carried out these tasks".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher