Fedespedi urges changes to the customs reform

Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies, has
strongly criticised the national customs reform,
as articulated by Legislative Decree No. 141 of 2024
published in the "Official Gazette" on 4 October,
because - explained Fedespedi - "the reform presents
elements that imply a strong negative impact on activities
of national imports and exports, and on efficiency and competitiveness
of the country's logistics system".
The federation of freight forwarders has therefore made an appeal
to the Customs Agency and the Ministry of the Economy, urging
introduce "important requests for changes to the draft of
decree, to be made before its publication in the "Official Gazette"
Official"». Fedespedi recalled that his
position thus aligns itself with what has already been mentioned
to the attention of institutions and public opinion by
of Confetra - Italian General Confederation of Transport and
of Logistics.
With regard to the corrective measures that the federation of
freight forwarders deems it necessary to introduce, Fedespedi has
specified that, "with reference to the crime of smuggling, it is
calls for: raising the threshold of the minimum level of evaded duties for
configure the offence; introduce the institution of
active correction to allow the correction of errors
formal acts carried out in good faith; unequivocally enshrine
the principle of ascertaining intent is in the norm". In addition
Fedespedi specified that "it is considered essential
review the classification of import VAT'.
"Without the corrective measures that we ask together with Confetra to
introduce - said the president of Fedespedi, Alessandro
Pitto - the reform risks generating a distortion of traffic
in favour of other European countries with consequences also on the
taxation of the Customs Agency, of which one third is
supported by the collection of duties and VAT. From our estimates, if
Italy lost even just 10% of traffic, the Tax Agency
Customs would collect about 2.7 billion euros less per year".
"In particular - added the vice-president of
Fedespedi with Customs delegation, Domenico de Crescenzo - the revision
of the sanctioning scheme envisaged by the reform provides for the
offence of "smuggling" even in the case of
simple formal errors in customs procedures that companies
international shipping services at the service of trade
exposing operators to the real risk of having to
engage in criminal litigation and suffer severe penalties
including the confiscation of assets and means of
transport. The crime is triggered when the mistake made generates a
non-collection of duty and VAT by the state exceeding
10,000 euros: it is a very low threshold, which is reached
easily in customs declarations'.
"We believe - explained Ciro Spinelli, vice president of
Fedespedi with legal delegation - that this legislative novelty is
contrary to the principle of proportionality of penalties
provided for by the Customs Code of the European Union and is missing under the
operational profile of realism, denying common sense and
reasonableness, i.e. the principle of balance between the needs of
control and facilitation of trade which are the strength of the
of the European Union. Another critical element is the
classification of import VAT as a border duty,
contrary to the provisions of the EU Customs Code, the
case law at EU and Supreme Court level. This item is
problematic because equating VAT with duties contributes to the
reaching the threshold of 10,000 euros which triggers the
offence. The concrete risks that at present
we can certainly assume the increase in litigation (also
criminal) generated for facts that, in principle, are not attributable to
the actions of freight forwarders as well as exposure to
heavy penalties in application of Legislative Decree 231/2001.
That said, a revision of the rule would be desirable
carried out with serene reasonableness by the organs of the State and the
Freight forwarders' representatives in order to lower the
the norm in the industrial context in which we live every day and
modify its punitive essence which today seems inadequate".