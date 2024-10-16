Delivery of the works for the completion of the port of Tremestieri

Yesterday at the Municipality of Messina the delivery was held
of the works for the completion of the port of Tremestieri, activities
which was entrusted to the Sicilian Costruzioni Bruno Teodoro
Spa which at the beginning of this year had taken over the business branch
of the Nuova Co.Ed.Mar. Srl of Chioggia relating to the contract obtained
by the Municipality for the design and construction of the
Messina-Tremestieri intermodal logistics platform.
According to forecasts, the works will be completed in
two years and will allow to convey to the port of Tremestieri
all traffic crossing the Strait of Messina. "The
interventions already started just over a month ago - have
explained the mayor of Messina, Federico Basile, and the deputy mayor and
Councillor for Public Works, Salvatore Mondello - are
concerning the implementation of works for the mitigation and
nourishment to protect the area concerned". These are -
underlined - of "a significant signal of our
desire to carry out the process for
the completion of one of the most strategic works for
Messina is of fundamental importance to optimize and
decongest the city's road traffic".