Gruber Logistics opens its first office in the Middle East

The South Tyrolean Gruber Logistics has expanded its network of
offices in the Middle East by opening a new branch in Dubai, in the
United Arab Emirates, which is managed by Carsten Sommer and Samar
Helmy, Executive Director and Director of the Project Business Unit
Cargo, Air & Ocean. The company has announced that initially
the expansion of engagement in the Middle East will focus on the
project cargo and air and sea transport, while in the future
Other products from the wide range of services will be added to
this local offer. For the new office, which opened a little more
of one month, the two directors aim to hire additional employees
by the end of the year to support the expected growth.
Noting that the logistics sector is still
characterized by a strong male presence, especially in the
management positions, Gruber Logistics highlighted that Samar
Helmy is the first woman of Arab origin to hold a
management position in one of the leading logistics companies in
Europe: "not only his Egyptian origins, but above all his
its almost 20 years of experience in the logistics and
shipping, as well as in commercial development and its
training at Harvard in organizational leadership - underlined
Carsten Sommer - make her the ideal candidate for the new tasks
of the headquarters in the Middle East".