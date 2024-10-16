Independent journal on economy and transport policy
The Council of State has upheld SECH's appeal against Spinelli's "full container" activity in the port of Genoa
The ruling notes "a clear distortion of the competitive structure as regulated by the port plan"
Roma
October 16, 2024
The Council of State, with a ruling published yesterday, accepted
the appeal brought by the terminal operator Company
Port of Genoa Container Terminal (SECH) of the PSA Italy group
against the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Western is the port and logistics group Spinelli. The sentence
recalls that "the appellant is authorized to
carrying out port operations related to embarkation, disembarkation
and the handling of containers in the quay of Calata Sanità
(in the port of Genoa, ed.) granted to it in concession. The
Port Master Plan divides the Genoese port into areas and,
as far as specific interest, includes the Calata quay
Healthcare in the S6 area whose characterizing function is
"C1 - port operations relating to containers"
(so-called "full container"). The other party
Spinelli s.r.l. operates in the nearby S3 area (where it manages Genoa
Port Terminal, ed.) whose characterizing function is
"C2 - port operations relating to conventional cargo"
(so-called "multipurpose"). Function C1 is
also contemplated in the S3 context, but simply as a function
allowed".
The sentence published yesterday then recalls that "first of all,
the appellant claimed that Spinelli carried out
mainly port operations for "full
container", although its terminal was included in the scope of
S3 characterized by the "multipurpose" function.
Resulting in an alleged transfer of its customers, it had
proposed a request for access to documents concerning, among other things,
the other, the state concession issued to Spinelli.
The request was only partially accepted by the Authority of
Port System that issued a copy of the concession, but not
of the business plan to which it refers. On the basis of this
position, a first appeal was filed, pursuant to Article 116 of the Code of Civil Procedure,
accepted by the Liguria Regional Administrative Court with sentence no. 233 of 18 March 2019. In
execution of the judgment, the Port System Authority
provided for the display of the business plan attached to the
concession. However, in the opinion of the appellant herself,
this document did not contain a specific indication of the trafficking
which Spinelli was authorised to carry out in its terminal,
so that the concession granted to the same company
had to be considered unlawful as lacking in the object or, in particular,
alternative, since it allowed prevalent "full
container", in contrast with the destination imprinted on the area
from the port master plan".
The Council of State therefore recalls that, "on the merits, the
judge of first instance considered the appeal unfounded, considering that it was not
the thesis according to which the concession granted to the
was unlawful because it did not indicate the
port operations that could be carried out in the terminal
Absent. And indeed art. 4.1. State concession
Maritime Law no. 28 of 12 March 2018 authorised the concessionaire
the operation of port operations and services having as their
Subject: the trades described in more detail in the programme of activities
annex sub C. That programme therefore supplemented the concession
challenged from the reading of the same, it is found that it was
container traffic, with the relative quantities,
rolling stock and various goods. The concession could therefore not be said to be
unlawful due to failure to define the purpose or activities
Allowed. The second ground of appeal was also not upheld
by the court of first instance, on the ground that compliance with the
"characterising functional destination", given that the
concession of Spinelli included only part of the area
S3, should not be verified in relation to the single
portion or compendium granted in concession, but
to the entire scope in which they are included. It follows that,
even if we want to admit the prevalent handling of containers
by the other party by virtue of the concession title,
That circumstance would not in itself be sufficient to
demonstrate the violation of the provisions of the plan
port regulator, where the complex of activities
established in the specific area are characterized by the prevalent
handling of conventional goods. In any event, the notion of
characterizing destination seems referable, not to the quantities
of goods handled, but to the extension of the area intended for the
Specific function. Finally, the third ground of appeal was rejected.
an appeal alleging infringements of competition between operators in
as lacking legal relevance".
Terminal Container Porto di Genova had appealed against this judgment
appeal. In the judgment published yesterday, the Council of
Stato notes that "the performance of the activity subject to
must be fully compliant with the provisions of the
port plan for the area concerned; This constitutes the
basic prerequisite, aimed at ensuring the operation in
of the planning choices of port governance,
fundamental elements for the development of a relevant context such as
the one consisting of one of the main Italian ports".
Furthermore, it is noted that "with the act challenged at first instance
the prevailing performance by the original
counterparty of container activities in the area
inconsistent with the choices of port planning, in
as much as they are characterized by a different pre-eminent activity so
as provided for in the fundamental act", and specifies that "
It has therefore been ascertained that the contested concession, issued (in
consistency with the activity characterizing the area concerned)
for the performance of full traffic to a very large extent
container, is not consistent with the characterizing function
the S3 multipurpose port area; in fact, in the S3 context of the
port of Genoa the concessionaire can operate a terminal
and, therefore, carry out, at least in a completely prevalent way,
- in the sense of characterizing - activities of this kind and not,
instead, mainly port operations for full
containers, to which the terminals in the various S2 and
S6 (in which the latter party operates)'.
"The critical observation must also be shared - specifies
moreover, the sentence - for which the operation of the whole
prevalent in full container traffic by a terminal operator
in the multipurpose area, not subject to investment charges and
operating costs typical of container terminals, results in a
clear distortion of the competitive structure as regulated by the
port plan, to the detriment not only of private interests
competitors but also of the public interests underlying the
port planning".
