The delegated act for the inclusion of ships serving the offshore industry in the European MRV Regulation has been adopted

Today, the European Commission adopted a delegated act to
clarify how to include
ships serving the offshore industry in the MRV Regulation for the
monitoring, reporting and verification of transport emissions
of 29 April 2015. The regulation has been
amended in 2023 to include these naval units and,
Based on a public consultation carried out between 31 July
and 28 August last, the draft delegated act was
updated to include ships of different types, including ships of
support, pipelayers, cable layers, drilling vessels,
the installation of wind turbines and dredges.
In addition, the delegated act updates the MRV Regulation in order to
ensure that companies do not have to divest shares under the
EU Emissions Trading ETS for
emissions from the combustion of low-cost synthetic fuels
carbon emissions, in line with recent changes to the rules
monitoring and reporting of the ETS.
The delegated act will now be submitted to Parliament and the
Council of the EU to be examined and, if no
objections, will be published in the "Official Gazette"
and will enter into force by the end of this year.