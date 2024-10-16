Giani, Guerrieri and Macii visit the construction site of the Darsena Europa in the port of Livorno

In 2026, the consolidation works of the
first reclaimed tank of the future container terminal of the
Europe Platform in the port of Livorno. This was stated today by the
extraordinary commissioner of the work, Luciano Guerrieri, president
of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
during a visit to the construction site together with the
president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, and the deputy
commissioner of the Darsena Europa, Roberta Macii. 'By the end of the
by the end of 2025 - explained Guerrieri - we will have consolidated the first
80 thousand square meters of land. Within two years, and in a wide range of
in advance of the construction of the works at sea, we will have
then a portion of the areas of the future terminal was built
containers".
Referring to the hypothesis of immediate use of the yards in
while waiting for the completion of the entire Platform, Guerrieri has
stressed that this is a sensitive discussion that will have to
necessarily involve the entire port cluster: "in the
more than the construction of the first phase of the Darsena Europa (which
provides for the construction of the container terminal, while the second
phase of the project involves the construction of a terminal
ro-ro/motorways of the sea, ed.), it will be possible
temporarily allocate the new yards to other uses but such
solutions must not undermine the final objective, which is
that of building the container terminal of the Darsena Europa".
"Our goal - added Roberta Macii - will be
to reconcile the needs of economic operators, who
are asking when it will be possible to use these areas, with
the planning needs of the institution, expressed and developed in the
Port Master Plan. The PRP does not exclude the possibility of
of a profitable temporary use of the new yards. Start
to better define the procedures when we believe that the areas
will have acquired a minimum size sufficient to allow us to
to accommodate other economic activities".
With regard to the maritime works for the defence of the Platform,
Guerrieri announced that "on 7 October last there was
the executive project relating to the
construction of breakwaters and
dredging. It is - he underlined - a huge project that
also includes the monitoring plan, which must be
agreed with Arpat. We want to do things right: the
executive project is currently in the technical verification phase
And we hope to be able to approve it in the coming weeks. By
by the end of the year we expect to be able to start the first related works
the construction of breakwaters. Meanwhile, the structure
commissioner will work on the preparation of the call for tenders
tender for the management and construction of the container terminal".
Today, moreover, the president of the Tuscany Region together with
Guerrieri e Macii inaugurated the new
square in front of the quay where it is currently located
the regasification ship. "In Piombino - highlighted Eugenio
Giani - the port of the future is taking shape, capable of attracting
investments and create new jobs. With this new work
one finally has the impression of the potential that can be
take on this port. Piombino confirms itself as a center of gravity for
Italy has performed a function of national interest
very important with the regasification vessel and it is this
A message that I want to send to the government. Now - added the
President of the Region - it is important to complete the design
strategic for Piombino, which includes a whole series of functions to
start from the port, while developing the
industrial, infrastructural and also tourist and cultural sectors, for
Make this more and more a point of reference in the South
of Tuscany".