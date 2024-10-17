In the third quarter, new orders to the ABB group grew by +1.8%

The Swiss group ABB, which operates in the
of electrification and automation, has archived the third
quarters of this year with revenues of $8.15 billion,
with an increase of +2.3% over the same period in 2023. Costs
amounted to €5.03 billion (-3.3%). Operating profit
and net profit stood at €1.31 billion and
$942 million, up +4.0% and +4.9%.
In the period July-September 2024, the
the value of new orders acquired by the company also increased,
amounted to $8.19 billion (+1.8%). ABB has made
I note that in the maritime and port segment only, if the activity
of customers continued to be very high, the
value of orders recorded a decrease due to
As a result of the timing of large orders acquired, the
last year. The value of the order book as at 30 September
it was 22.88 billion (+6.7%).
In the first nine months of 2024, the value of new orders was
total of $25.60 billion, down
-2.2% on the same period of last year. In the top nine
Revenues totalled €24.26 billion (+1.1%)
and operating costs 15.03 billion (-3.8%). Operating profit is
3.90 billion (+3.9%) and net profit of 2.96 billion
dollars (+2.5%).