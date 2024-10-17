New all-time record for quarterly container traffic in the Port of Long Beach

Although the growth trend underway in the period has
finally stopped, falling from a rise of +52.6% recorded in
last July compared to the same month in 2023 to an increase
by +33.9% in August and then stopped in September when, with
828 thousand TEUs, containerized traffic was similar
to that of September 2023, in the entire third quarter of 2024 the
Californian port of Long Beach has nevertheless marked its
New all-time high for quarterly container traffic
having handled a total of 2.62 million TEUs, in
growth of +25.6% over the July-September period last year.
The new quarterly peak was reached
thanks to the historical records of full container volumes at unloading and
empty containers, which amounted to 1.31
million TEUs (+30.2%) and 1.02 million TEUs (+27.4%). The flow of
containers full at embarkation, although after six quarters of
decrease an increase of +4.6% having been equal to 298 thousand TEUs,
is much lower than the records set before the
economic and financial crisis of 2008-2009 when the volumes of
full containers in export were about +60% higher.
In the first nine months of this year, the Port of Long Beach
handled a total of 6.92 million TEUs, with a
Progression of +18.8% over the same period of 2023, of which 3.40
million full TEUs at landing (+23.4%), 874 thousand full TEUs
at boarding (-10.8%) and 2.65 million empty TEUs (+26.6%).