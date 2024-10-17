Royal Caribbean is collaborating on a project to build a cruise terminal in Juneau

Goldbelt, Inc., the company that manages land and other assets
of the community of Juneau, Alaska, is evaluating together with the
American cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises
possibility of building a cruise terminal in Juneau. The
Preliminary project includes the construction of two piers
floating on Douglas Island, with work planned
are completed during the cruise season in
Alaska of 2027.
"We are grateful to Goldbelt Incorporated and the community
- said Preston Carnahan, vice president for
destinations in the Royal Caribbean West Coast region - for the
partnership that has given rise to solution-oriented initiatives,
like this landing. We look forward to continuing to support
Juneau as Alaska's cruise capital by offering experiences
to guests through responsible management of the
destination'.