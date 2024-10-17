New ro-ro service between the Turkish port of Matras and the port of Trieste

On 26 October, the maritime and logistics group DFDS
will inaugurate a new ro-ro scheduled service between the Turkish port
of Martas, in the Sea of Marmara, and the Italian port of Trieste, which
will have a frequency of two weekly departures in both
Directions. The journey from Italy to Turkey will take place on a
intermediate stopover at the Turkish port of Pendik.
Departures from the port of Trieste will take place in the
Sunday and Wednesday while arrivals in the port
will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.