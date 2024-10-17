GTS doubles the frequency of the Piacenza-Nola intermodal connection

From next Monday, the transport company
GTS intermodal plant in Bari will double the frequency of its
service on the Piacenza-Nola railway line that will go up from
three to six weekly rotations. They will thus increase to 360 per year
per week the containers to/from Campania, for a total of 18,000
units per year, i.e. 180 trucks on fewer roads per year
week. To fill the containers of the trains for export - he announced
the company - will be canned food, pasta and oil, as well as
Packaging. In imports, raw materials for food production,
machinery, but also green technologies (solar panels).
Fabio Piliego, sales director of the GTS group,
recalled that "the intensification of the connection
Piacenza-Nola joins the services already activated
this year, namely Bari-Verona (January 2024), Bari-Nola
(February 2024) and Segrate-Pomezia (March 2024)". Lucio Punzo,
CEO of T.I.N. - Terminal Intermodale Nola,
announced that if in 2023 the Campania terminal recorded a
growth of +3% in goods handled, "the forecasts for
the end of 2024 are just as positive."