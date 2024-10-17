Guido Grimaldi confirmed as president of the Sustainable Intermodality Logistics Association
ALIS celebrates eight years of life
Roma
October 17, 2024
The assembly of the Intermodality Logistics Association
Sustainable (ALIS) unanimously re-elected to the presidency
Guido Grimaldi. Recalling that ALIS celebrates the first eight years of
life, on the occasion of the reconfirmation Grimaldi highlighted
"The incredible and rapid growth of the association that we have
lived in these years of profound evolution and that we are experiencing and
today ALIS - specified the president of the association -
represents 2,300 companies at Italian and European level, 320,000
workers and 90 billion in aggregate turnover".
